Evan Peters Says He's Sitting Out the Next Season of American Horror Story

We may be in for a very different season nine of American Horror Story.

For the first time ever, Evan Peters is sitting the season out, or so he told a reporter at WonderCon over the weekend when he asked if Peters is involved in the new season.

"No, I'm going to sit a season out," Peters says in a short clip posted on Twitter by a producer for Extra.

It's not much of a surprise that Peters is taking a break. The actor, who is appearing as Quicksilver in the upcoming Dark Phoenix movie, had opened up to GQ last year about feeling "exhausted" by sinister roles like the ones he plays in AHS.

"It's just exhausting. It's really mentally draining, and you don't want to go to those places ever in your life," he told the magazine. "And so you have to go there for the scenes, and it ends up integrating it somehow into your life. You're in traffic and you find yourself screaming and you're like, What the hell? This isn't who I am."