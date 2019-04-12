Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Officially One! See Her Cutest Pics From Her First Year

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 8:00 AM
Can you believe we've already been keeping up with True Thompson for a year?
The adorable baby girl is celebrating her first birthday today and we feel like it was just yesterday that Khloe Kardashian was announcing her pregnancy.
Over the past year there has been a lot of memorable moments for True, her mom Khloe and her dad Tristan Thompson, and luckily there are photographs to prove it.
Year after year the Kardashian family continues to grow starting with Kourtney Kardashian's kids, then Kim Kardashian West's brood and now both Khloe and little sister Kylie Jenner have joined the club with their baby girls.
Since today is all about True, we've rounded up her sweetest snaps from her first year as a Kardashian and trust us, there are a lot to ooh and aah over below.
She's so stinking cute, how could there not be?
Happy birthday, True!
We can't wait to see what this next year brings!
Relive Khloe's pregnancy and True's birth by watching special episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians today from 8 a.m. to noon, only on E!
In celebration of True's 1st birthday, Khloe shared this photo from the day of her birth. The newborn can be seen with her mom in the hospital shortly after her arrival.
True enjoys her time on a private jet while Kris Jenner sleeps behind her.
Kris Jenner took to Instagram on True's birthday to share a series of sweet snaps of her granddaughter, including one from Halloween.
"Happy birthday to our beautiful angel True!!" Kris wrote. "You are ONE today! what a blessing you are to our family... You are the most precious gift, and I love you more than words can say."
In April 2019, Khloe shared this sweet snap of her and her daughter with the lyrics to "You Are My Sunshine."
Baby True was pretty in pink as she showed off her custom sunnies from Rad + Refined.
"You and I," Khloe wrote on IG.
True looks so grown up ahead of her first birthday!
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
True hangs out with her cousin Chicago West.
Khloe Kardashian documents her baby girl playing with a doll from the Princess Cupcake Jones book series written by Ylleya Fields.
"Thigh Rolls and Hugs," Khloe captioned her adorable daughter with cousin P.
"Happy 10 months my love," Khloe wrote in February 2019.
How cute is True in her pink Burberry sweater dress?!
Baby True even helped make cards for the fire men and women.
Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
"Let's go camping Baby True," Khloe Kardashian wrote, captioning an Instagram post that pictured her daughter enjoying the great outdoors in style.
"Mommy and Baby True," Khloe shared on Instagram as her baby sported head-to-toe MOLO.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
True bonds with cousin Chicago West, Kim Kardashian's daughter and youngest child.
"I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!! True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!! I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits by @monicaivena!! Thank you @janellermiller for helping my vision come to life!"
How cute and Khloe and True in their matching winter white dresses?!
Khloe and True enjoy the fam's annual Christmas Eve party complete with snow everywhere!
"Christmas 2018 oh what a fun night," Khloe share don IG.
Stunning! KoKo, True, Kylie and Stormi pose for pics in glittering getups.
True and North celebrate the holidays together in December 2018.
"My soul is complete because of you. Please, Father Time, can you slow down just a little. I love being an Auntie and a Mommy."
Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian
The then-six-month-old rocked a white plumeria in her growing locks while on vacation in Bali with the Kardashian family.
"Life Adventures with True," Khloe wrote on vacation with her daughter.
"In my life, I don't believe I have ever seen a sunset more beautiful than the ones I witnessed in Bali," the Revenge Body host wrote. "Black sand beaches that sparkle and cotton candy sunsets. Thankful for the memories baby True and I are creating."
"I always knew unicorns existed," Khloe captioned this pic.
True took advantage of the sunny weather and got glam with a pair of Gucci sunglasses. The phrase translates from French to "blind for love."
Aunt Kourtney snapped this cute picture of True while visiting a pumpkin patch in October. True fit in perfectly.
True was all smiles as she sat around some books on a bed. Khloe captioned the picture of her daughter, "I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE."
Khloe shared this adorable photo of True with her Instagram followers on Sept. 27. She captioned the post, "I've Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Day. Talking About My Girl."
Khloe shares a touching moment with her little one.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
True hangs out with cousins Chicago West and Stormi Webster.
"You are my sunshine! My only sunshine," Khloe captioned this pic.
While on their first family vacation, the mom and daughter gave the camera their best duck lips for a selfie.
"Hi my sweet True!!" the proud mama wrote. "Her chunky thighs are my weakness."
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter couldn't resist snapping a few photos of her baby cousin.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
"Best friends for life!!!!" Kim Kardashian captioned the sweet photo.
Someone was a little sleepy.
A crown fit for a princess.
Look at that face!
True showcases her adorable grin.
Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet pic of cousins Chicago and True looking absolutely adorable.
Tristan shared this first photo of his two kids Prince and True together.
Rub-a-dub-dub! It's True in a tub!
"Baby True! Who is the cutest little munchkin?" the proud mom said in a video of her little one.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
"My baby bunny," Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of her bundle of joy napping.
