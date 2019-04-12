SUNDAYS
AT 9 PM

Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Thompson Is Officially One! See Her Cutest Pics From Her First Year

  • By
    &

by Johnni Macke | Fri., Apr. 12, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Can you believe we've already been keeping up with True Thompson for a year?

The adorable baby girl is celebrating her first birthday today and we feel like it was just yesterday that Khloe Kardashian was announcing her pregnancy.

Over the past year there has been a lot of memorable moments for True, her mom Khloe and her dad Tristan Thompson, and luckily there are photographs to prove it.

Year after year the Kardashian family continues to grow starting with Kourtney Kardashian's kids, then Kim Kardashian West's brood and now both Khloe and little sister Kylie Jenner have joined the club with their baby girls.

Since today is all about True, we've rounded up her sweetest snaps from her first year as a Kardashian and trust us, there are a lot to ooh and aah over below.

She's so stinking cute, how could there not be?

Photos

Khloe Kardashian's Quotes on Motherhood

Happy birthday, True!

We can't wait to see what this next year brings!

Relive Khloe's pregnancy and True's birth by watching special episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians today from 8 a.m. to noon, only on E!

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Meet True

In celebration of True's 1st birthday, Khloe shared this photo from the day of her birth. The newborn can be seen with her mom in the hospital shortly after her arrival.

True Thompson, Kris Jenner

Instagram

Smiling Sweetie

True enjoys her time on a private jet while Kris Jenner sleeps behind her.

True Thompson

Instagram

Halloween Baby

Kris Jenner took to Instagram on True's birthday to share a series of sweet snaps of her granddaughter, including one from Halloween.

"Happy birthday to our beautiful angel True!!" Kris wrote. "You are ONE today! what a blessing you are to our family... You are the most precious gift, and I love you more than words can say."

Article continues below

True Thompson

Instagram

Magic Hour

In April 2019, Khloe shared this sweet snap of her and her daughter with the lyrics to "You Are My Sunshine."

True Thompson

Instagram

Baby True

Baby True was pretty in pink as she showed off her custom sunnies from Rad + Refined.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Just the 2 of Us

"You and I," Khloe wrote on IG.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Almost 1

True looks so grown up ahead of her first birthday!

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Baby Gossip Sesh

True hangs out with her cousin Chicago West.

True Thompson

Instagram

Story Time

Khloe Kardashian documents her baby girl playing with a doll from the Princess Cupcake Jones book series written by Ylleya Fields.

Article continues below

True Thompson, Penelope Disick

Instagram

Cousin Cuddles

"Thigh Rolls and Hugs," Khloe captioned her adorable daughter with cousin P.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Almost One

"Happy 10 months my love," Khloe wrote in February 2019.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Burberry Babe

How cute is True in her pink Burberry sweater dress?!

Article continues below

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Giving Back

Baby True even helped make cards for the fire men and women.

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Firehouse Fun

Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.

True Thompson Camping Instagram

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

True Goes Camping

"Let's go camping Baby True," Khloe Kardashian wrote, captioning an Instagram post that pictured her daughter enjoying the great outdoors in style. 

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Snow Buddies

"Mommy and Baby True," Khloe shared on Instagram as her baby sported head-to-toe MOLO. 

True Thompson, Chicago West

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Cousin Love

True bonds with cousin Chicago WestKim Kardashian's daughter and youngest child.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

True's First Christmas

"I  have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!! True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!! I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits by @monicaivena!! Thank you @janellermiller for helping my vision come to life!"

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Like Mother, Like Daughter

How cute and Khloe and True in their matching winter white dresses?!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Winter Wonderland

Khloe and True enjoy the fam's annual Christmas Eve party complete with snow everywhere!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian

Instagram

Party Time

"Christmas 2018 oh what a fun night," Khloe share don IG.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Instagram

Fab Foursome

Stunning! KoKo, True, Kylie and Stormi pose for pics in glittering getups.

True Thompson, North West

Instagram

Merry Christmas

True and North celebrate the holidays together in December 2018.

True Thompson, Penelope Disick

Instagram

How Time Flies

"My soul is complete because of you. Please, Father Time, can you slow down just a little. I love being an Auntie and a Mommy."

Article continues below

True Thompson

Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian

Flower Power

The then-six-month-old rocked a white plumeria in her growing locks while on vacation in Bali with the Kardashian family.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

A Baby in Bali

"Life Adventures with True," Khloe wrote on vacation with her daughter.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Stunning Sunset

"In my life, I don't believe I have ever seen a sunset more beautiful than the ones I witnessed in Bali," the Revenge Body host wrote. "Black sand beaches that sparkle and cotton candy sunsets. Thankful for the memories baby True and I are creating."

Article continues below

True Thompson

Instagram

Unicorns Exist

"I always knew unicorns existed," Khloe captioned this pic.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Love is blind

True took advantage of the sunny weather and got glam with a pair of Gucci sunglasses. The phrase translates from French to "blind for love."

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Pumpkin, Pre-Halloween

Instagram

Getting festive

Aunt Kourtney snapped this cute picture of True while visiting a pumpkin patch in October. True fit in perfectly.

Article continues below

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Books

Well-read

True was all smiles as she sat around some books on a bed. Khloe captioned the picture of her daughter, "I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life. You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE."

True Thompson

Instagram

"My Girl"

Khloe shared this adorable photo of True with her Instagram followers on Sept. 27. She captioned the post, "I've Got Sunshine On A Cloudy Day. Talking About My Girl."

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Mommy and Me

Khloe shares a touching moment with her little one.

Article continues below

Chicago West, True Thompson, Stormi Webster, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Triplets

True hangs out with cousins Chicago West and Stormi Webster.

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram

Light of My Life

"You are my sunshine! My only sunshine," Khloe captioned this pic.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram

Pucker Up

While on their first family vacation, the mom and daughter gave the camera their best duck lips for a selfie.

Article continues below

True Thompson

Instagram

Pretty in Pink

"Hi my sweet True!!" the proud mama wrote. "Her chunky thighs are my weakness."

True Thompson, Penelope Disick

Instagram

Playtime With Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter couldn't resist snapping a few photos of her baby cousin.

Chicago West, True Thompson, Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Tummy Time With Chicago West

"Best friends for life!!!!" Kim Kardashian captioned the sweet photo.

Article continues below

True Thompson

Instagram

Big Yawns

Someone was a little sleepy.

True Thompson

Instagram

Royal Attire

A crown fit for a princess.

True Thompson

Instagram

Pretty Eyes

Look at that face!

Article continues below

True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian, Baby, Daughter

Instagram

Hi Mama!

True showcases her adorable grin.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Chicago West

Twitter

Khloe's Birthday

Kim wished Khloe a happy 34th birthday by posting this sweet pic of cousins Chicago and True looking absolutely adorable.

Tristan Thompson, True Thompson, Prince Thompson, Instagram

Instagram

Big Half Brother

Tristan shared this first photo of his two kids Prince and True together.

Article continues below

True Thompson

Instagram

Squeaky Clean

Rub-a-dub-dub! It's True in a tub! 

True Thompson

Instagram

Pretty Ballerina

"Baby True! Who is the cutest little munchkin?" the proud mom said in a video of her little one.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Catching Some ZZZ's

"My baby bunny," Kardashian wrote alongside a photo of her bundle of joy napping. 

Article continues below

Photos

See More From True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , People's Choice Awards , E! Shows , Top Stories , Celeb Kids , True Thompson , Khloe Kardashian , Kardashians , Birthdays , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates True Thompson's 1st Birthday With Never-Before-Seen Birth Photo

Jessie James Decker, Forrest Decker

Birthday Girl Jessie James Decker Has the Cutest Family Ever & There Are Pictures to Prove It!

Hilaria Baldwin, Kids

Hilaria Baldwin Shares How She's Coping in the Aftermath of Her Miscarriage

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary

Robin Thicke's Fiancée April Love Geary Poses in Lingerie 6 Weeks After Giving Birth

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

OMG! Did Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Really Tell Busy Philipps How Game of Thrones Ends?!

Paul Rudd, Chris Hemsworth

Paul Rudd Says There’s No Point Competing With Chris Hemsworth's Body

Vicki Gunvalson, Brooks Ayers

Real Housewives' Vicki Gunvalson Files Lawsuit Against Ex Brooks Ayers Over Money Owed

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.