Snooki Says Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Is "Having the Time of His Life" in Prison

Snooki, who is currently expecting a baby boy with her husband, Jionni LaValle, also opened up to E! News about her pregnancy. This will be the couple's third child and second son, joining older brother Lorenzo LaValle, 6, as well as sister Giovanna LaValle, 4, in the family.

As Snooki's due date quickly approaches, the 31-year-old star talked to us about her busy schedule, which includes working on her swimwear line, Snookini.

"Right now, I'm seven months, and this pregnancy is probably the worst," Snooki shared. "Just because I'm chasing around a 4 and a 6-year-old, I'm not really having time to rest or sleep or do any of that, which is fine, but I'm grumpy."

"And I'm ready for this to be over," Snooki continued. "I'm super excited to have a third baby though, but I know it's gonna be so stressful because everyone says the third one...that's the baby that makes you crazy. And I'm already crazy."

