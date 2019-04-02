Candace Cameron Bure Shows Support for Lori Loughlin Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin has a loyal friend in Candace Cameron Bure.

As the college admissions scandal continues to make headlines across the country, many are quick to criticize and judge those at the center of the controversy.

But when appearing on Today's fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, Candace decided to address the stories surrounding her Fuller House co-star.

"It's too personal to us," she shared while sitting next to Jodie Sweetin. "We'd never want to talk about someone that is a dear and close friend. But I think I've already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we'll always be there for each other."

Candace's words come after the Fuller House cast attended the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards where they accepted the award for Favorite Funny TV Show.