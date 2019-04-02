Candace Cameron Bure Shows Support for Lori Loughlin Amid College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin has a loyal friend in Candace Cameron Bure.
As the college admissions scandal continues to make headlines across the country, many are quick to criticize and judge those at the center of the controversy.
But when appearing on Today's fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, Candace decided to address the stories surrounding her Fuller House co-star.
"It's too personal to us," she shared while sitting next to Jodie Sweetin. "We'd never want to talk about someone that is a dear and close friend. But I think I've already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we'll always be there for each other."
Candace's words come after the Fuller House cast attended the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards where they accepted the award for Favorite Funny TV Show.
When receiving Nickelodeon's orange blimp, Candace may have addressed their co-star without naming names.
"Where there's a lot of heart, there's a lot of love and a loving family sticks together no matter what," she shared at the family-friendly event. "They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets."
She added, "And a loving family that also sticks together, also celebrates the really good times."
Back in March, about 50 people including Lori and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were indicted in what federal authorities have called a scheme to help rich Americans get their children into elite universities.
Until their next court date tomorrow, the famous couple has been keeping a low profile in Southern California.
In fact, Lori was photographed for the first time over the weekend when she traveled to Orange County and met up with friends. She was later spotted taking a yoga class near Brentwood, Calif.
