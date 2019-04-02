Zac Efron Will Give You Chills in New Ted Bundy Movie Trailer

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 9:44 AM

Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Ted Bundy, Movie

Lily Collins confronts killer Zac Efron in the latest Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile preview.

The movie, set to be released on Netflix in May, is from the perspective of Elizabeth Kloepfer (Collins), the longtime girlfriend of Ted Bundy (Efron). In the film, we'll see the evolution of the couple's relationship, including their first meeting in Seattle in 1969.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped a new trailer for the chilling film, in which Collins' character confronts Efron, asking, "Ted, did you do it?"

Without a hint of emotion, he replies with a firm, "No."

The new trailer also previews more of the murder case and the charm of Bundy.

Watch Killer Zac Efron Charm Lily Collins in First Ted Bundy Movie Trailer

"For years, I've carried this guilt that I am to blame for everything," Collins' character can be heard saying in the sneak peek. "If only I hadn't trusted you."

The trailer concludes with a jailed Efron telling Collins, "This is all gonna end."

"It's only gonna end with the truth," she replies.

Take a look at the chilling new trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile above!

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is set to launch on Netflix on May 3!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

