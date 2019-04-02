Lauren Conrad Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

There's another baby on board for Lauren Conrad.

The Hills alum announced the exciting news on social media, telling fans, "It's been hard to keep this one to myself!" Along with a snap of herself cradling her budding baby bump, the 33-year-old former reality star added, "Very excited to share that our family will be getting a little bigger this year."

While Conrad did not note the baby's sex, the youngster marks the second little one for the fashionista and her husband of four years, William Tell.

The couple welcomed their son, Liam James Tell, in July 2017.