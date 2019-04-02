Justin Bieber Faces More Backlash After Using Diddy's Kim Porter Tribute to Promote Clothing Line

Pap Nation / SplashNews.com
Justin Bieber has sparked controversy on social media after using Sean "Diddy" Combs' tribute to Kim Porter to promote his clothing line.
It's been almost five months since the heartbreaking death of the model and actress, who dated Diddy for 13 years. Porter, who passed away on Nov. 15 at the age of 47, was also the mother of three of Diddy's children. In late January, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner determined that Porter died from lobar pneumonia. The manner of death was certified as natural.
Over the weekend, Diddy took to social media to post a throwback photo from the set of his "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down" video in 1997. The couple, who split in 2007, can be seen posing together in front of the convertible that's used in the video.
"I remember Kim flying to see me on the set of can't nobody hold me down," Diddy wrote on Instagram alongside the photo tribute. "She took like a 12 hour flight to LA and 3 hour ride to the desert. With no complaints. Was always ride or die. From day 1!"
"I called her BONNIE AND I WAS CLYDE!" Diddy continued. "This picture will go down in history as the first time I said she was MINE!!!! AND THE FIRST TIME I TOLD HER I LOVE HER, little did I know I was hers. Miss you BONNIE ❤️ and will forever. Maaaaan life is beautiful to have had these experiences. Love you baby."
The following day, Bieber took to his Instagram to promote his clothing line, Drew House, using the same photo of Diddy and Porter.
The 25-year-old star captioned the post, "@drewhouse #diddyfordrewhouse @diddy KP YOU WILL ALWAYS BE REMEMBERED FOR THE STUNNING WOMAN YOU WERE INSIDE AND OUT.."
After posting the photo, many social media users encouraged Bieber to take it down, with one writing, "delete this sir he shared this picture in memory of his wife not for promo for the clothing line."
But Bieber replied, "ur wrong. God knows my heart, I know them and their family don't tell me I'm being disrespectful I have all the respect for both them."
"I didn't realize it was a photo of him mourning KP but I totally respect that but I also respect how sick of a photo that is!" Bieber continued. "It's allay to appreciate art photographs are art and he happens to be wearing an identical outfit of my clothing line and I thought that was really cool."
It was just yesterday that Bieber caused a stir on social media for his April Fools' Day prank. Taking to Instagram, Bieber posted a series of photos, hinting that his wife, Hailey Bieber, is pregnant. However, he later confirmed that it was all just a prank.