Lifetime's Meghan Markle Gets Sassy in Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal Sneak Peek

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 10:00 AM
You've seen the photos, now see Lifetime's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in action.
Above, get your first look at Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, the sequel to last year's Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Starring Meghan Markle doppelgänger Tiffany Smith as the Duchess of Sussex and Charlie Field as Prince Harry, the movie follows the newlyweds during their first year of marriage.
"I just feel like I'm pretending to be this beautiful swan," Smith's Meghan Markle says in the trailer above. And then some shade is thrown her way, and she responds, putting the woman in her place, "I'm still waiting on that curtsey."
"Beyond blending their families and cultures, Harry and Meghan's core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honoring Royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs," Lifetime said in a press release.
The cast of the flick also includes Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Timothy Temple as Prince Philip, Charles Shaughnessy as Prince Charles, Deborah Ramsay as Camilla Bowles, Natalie Moon as Layla, James Dreyfus as Leonard and Bonnie Soper as Diana.
Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal is executive produced by Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss, directed by Menhai Huda and written by Scarlett Lacey.
Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal premieres on Memorial Day, May 27, 8 p.m. on Lifetime.
We're Celebrating Christopher Meloni's Birthday the Only Way We Know How...With Photos of Him and Mariska Hargitay!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?