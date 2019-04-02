Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Just Got Their Own Instagram Account

Welcome to Instagram, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched their own official account on Tuesday. The account will serve as a place where the royal couple can update followers on major news and promote causes close to their hearts.

"Welcome to our official Instagram," the two wrote alongside their first post. "We look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal."

The couple then signed off with "Harry & Meghan."

So, what kind of content did the dynamic duo include in their first post? The future parents posted pictures from their travels—including their recent royal tour—as well as a few shots of them supporting a range of causes, like conservation.