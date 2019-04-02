New Game of Thrones Trailers Reveal Major Reunions and Battles

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 6:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's all come down to this for the fine (and not so fine) people of Westeros. The final season of Game of Thrones is upon us, and HBO is finally releasing new footage featuring not only the reunions of many of your favorite characters, but also the first meetings of many key players in the Game.

"We must fight together now," Tyrion Lannister says. "Or die."

In the below teaser, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is seen with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) are with Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragons, and everyone is getting ready for war.

Photos

Everything We Know About the Game of Thrones Final Season

"We need to end this war," Jon Snow says in voiceover.

There are plenty of battle shots, including both Arya and Jon engaged in what looks like a deadly pursuit.

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) paints just how dire the picture is for everyone going up against the Night King when he says, "This goes beyond loyalty, this is about survival."

In a third teaser, which doesn't contain new footage, the wreckage of Winterfell is on full display. What happened here? The spot is called "Aftermath," so it doesn't take a lot to infer what we might be looking at...

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on Sunday, April 14 at 9 p.m. on HBO. But the action doesn't stop there after the six episodes—HBO announced a two-hour documentary feature about the making of the final season will air on Sunday, May 26.

HBO said the movie is "much more than a ‘making of' documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world—and then have to say goodbye to it."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni

We're Celebrating Christopher Meloni's Birthday the Only Way We Know How...With Photos of Him and Mariska Hargitay!

Maisie Williams, The Tonight Show

Maisie Williams "Reveals" Huge Game of Thrones Spoiler on The Tonight Show

Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gets Candid About Rebuilding Her Reputation

This Is Us

This Is Us Season 3 Finale: What to Know About the "Her" Flash Forwards

ER, Noah Wyle

How a Real-Life Tragedy and a Returning Star Helped ER Sign Off: Secrets About the Full-Circle Series Finale You Probably Forgot

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel Live

Kim Kardashian Reveals on Jimmy Kimmel Live How She Chooses Baby Names

Bristol Palin, Kids, Tripp Palin, Sailor Grace Meyer, Atlee Bay Meyer, Teen Mom

Bristol Palin Announces She's Leaving Teen Mom OG

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.