New Game of Thrones Trailers Reveal Major Reunions and Battles

It's all come down to this for the fine (and not so fine) people of Westeros. The final season of Game of Thrones is upon us, and HBO is finally releasing new footage featuring not only the reunions of many of your favorite characters, but also the first meetings of many key players in the Game.

"We must fight together now," Tyrion Lannister says. "Or die."

In the below teaser, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) is seen with Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) are with Daenerys Targaryen's (Emilia Clarke) dragons, and everyone is getting ready for war.