Suspect in Nipsey Hussle Shooting Identified

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified a suspect in the killing of Nipsey Hussle.

The authorities are seeking a 29-year-old man named Eric Holder.

"Eric Holder is wanted for homicide in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle," the LAPD tweeted on Monday.

Hussle was killed Sunday, Mar. 31 in front of The Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles. In a statement released by the LAPD, the authorities alleged the suspect approached Hussle and two other men, fired "numerous" shots and then fled the scene in a vehicle waiting nearby that was allegedly driven by an unidentified female. The police say Holder was last seen in a 2016, white, four-door Chevy Cruze.

According to the authorities, two of the victims were transported to a nearby hospital while one refused medical treatment at the scene. Hussle, who was born Ermias Asghedom, died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.