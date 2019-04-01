Geri Halliwell Addresses Mel B's ''Very Hurtful'' Claims About Their Sexual Relationship

Geri Halliwell is addressing rumors that she and Spice Girls band mate Mel B engaged in a sexual relationship.

The speculation started when Mel made an appearance on Piers Morgan's show Life Stories. "She's going to hate me for this because she's all posh in her country house and her husband. But it's a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it," she said of their purported romance.

"It was just that once," Mel B continued. "And hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won't deny it. Because it was just a fun thing."

However, over a week after Mel's remarks were made, Halliwell is speaking out against the claims.

In a statement to E! News, Geri's representative says, "It has been very disappointing to read about all these rumours again, especially on Mother's Day of all days... She would like you to know that what has been reported recently is simply not true and has been very hurtful to her family."