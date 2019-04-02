EXCLUSIVE!

Grey's Anatomy First Look: Amelia's Sisters Are Clearly Driving Her Mad in New Pics

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Tue., Apr. 2, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
GREYS ANATOMY

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

There's nothing like a family reunion on Grey's Anatomy

Traditionally, families reuniting in any way hasn't gone well on the ABC drama as new family members are almost always there to cause trouble, pain, or at least throw a wrench into somebody's plans, and by the look on Amelia's face in these exclusive new pics, her reunion with two of her sisters is going go to be one of those painful, troublesome ones. 

Amy Acker will make her debut in the Thursday, April 11 episode as Kathleen Shepherd, the one Shepherd sister (of four) that we haven't yet met. In the episode, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) and Link (Chris Carmack) head to New York to operate on a patient with a severe spinal deformity, and they end up invited to dinner at the home of Nancy Shepherd, along with Kathleen. 

Embeth Davidtz is returning as Nancy Shepherd, the OB/GYN we first met in season three when she showed up unexpectedly to visit her brother Derek, and really enjoyed calling Meredith "the slutty intern." 

Photos

The Status of Grey's Anatomy: What the Cast & Producers Have Said About the End

GREYS ANATOMY

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Kathleen, or Kate as Meredith has referred to her in the past, is a psychiatrist who is married and has kids, though Mer wouldn't like to hang out with her. Judging by these pics, Amelia doesn't seem to want to hang out with her either. 

GREYS ANATOMY

ABC/Mitch Haaseth

Just look at everyone's faces in that last pic above! They're all sort of smiling, but no one actually looks all that happy to be there, and boy does Nancy look judgier than ever. 

We would, however, like some of that pie. 

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC, and the Shepherd-focused episode, appropriately called "Good Shepherd," airs April 11.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Grey's Anatomy , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Tamar Braxton, Braxton Family Values

Tamar Braxton Opens Up About Divorce and Her New "Snack" in Tasty Braxton Family Values Clip

Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal

Lifetime's Meghan Markle Gets Sassy in Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal Sneak Peek

Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni

We're Celebrating Christopher Meloni's Birthday the Only Way We Know How...With Photos of Him and Mariska Hargitay!

Game of Thrones

New Game of Thrones Trailers Reveal Major Reunions and Battles

Maisie Williams, The Tonight Show

Maisie Williams "Reveals" Huge Game of Thrones Spoiler on The Tonight Show

Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gets Candid About Rebuilding Her Reputation

This Is Us

This Is Us Season 3 Finale: What to Know About the "Her" Flash Forwards

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.