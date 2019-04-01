Sophia Hutchins Praises ''Amazing Loving Partner'' Caitlyn Jenner After Birthday Celebration

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 3:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner , 2019 Elton John Oscar Party

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sophia Hutchins is celebrating another year of life with her "amazing lover" by her side.

In honor of her birthday, the 23-year-old is opening up about the things she is grateful for, and Caitlyn Jenner is getting a special shout-out. In a lengthy Instagram post, Hutchins writes, "I am so lucky to have the friends, team, and amazing loving partner I have." Aww!

Sophia continues, "I cannot wait to share this year with all of these people and so many more that wouldn't fit in this collage! Thanks for making my bday so special!"

And Caitlyn marked the special occasion with an Instagram post of her own. "Happy Birthday to my little Sophia! It was a great night last night," the 69-year-old said. "So few candles."

In the comments section, some fans even spotted a hint of PDA when Sophia thanked her "babe" for the adoring post. 

Photos

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins' Latest Pics

The pair started living together last year, but declined to call it a romantic relationship. "I wouldn't describe it as a romantic relationship," Hutchins said about her and Jenner last October. "I would describe our relationship as we're partners, we're business partners, I'm the executive director of her foundation."

However, Caitlyn views Sophia as her best friend more than anything. She previously revealed, "We do a lot of things together. We're kind of inseparable. We're the best of friends."

They first sparked rumors of a romance when the Olympic gold-medalist brought the young entrepreneur as her plus-one to the 2018 ESPYs

Since their first red carpet appearance together, the rumored couple has been through quite a lot. In November, their Malibu home was threatened by the California wildfires, which forced them to evacuate with their dogs, for fear of destruction. However, when they were given the all-clear they returned to their home and later celebrated their first Christmas together

Happy Birthday, Sophia!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Caitlyn Jenner , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory Will Leave One Mystery Unsolved

Tori Spelling

Judge Orders Bench Warrant for Tori Spelling in Bank Lawsuit Case

Nipsey Hussle

Nipsey Hussle’s Cause of Death Revealed

Supernatural

Why Supernatural Is Ending, According to Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles

Larissa Dos Santos Lima, Colt Johnson, 90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Colt Johnson Finalize Divorce

Issa Rae Is Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Louis Diame

Joe Alwyn, Taylor Swift

No, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Didn't Wear Hot Pink Wigs as a Disguise

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.