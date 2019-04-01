Nipsey Hussle’s Cause of Death Revealed

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has officially determined Nipsey Hussle's cause of death. The 33-year-old rapper was fatally shot outside of his store The Marathon Clothing on March 31 near the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard in South Los Angeles.

The Coroner's office said in a statement obtained by E! News that the late rapper "was found to have died from gunshot wounds of the head and torso."

According to the statement—which mirrored what the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted on Sunday—Hussle was shot and then "taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m." The Coroner's office added, "The manner of death was certified as a homicide."

"At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased," LAPD tweeted Sunday afternoon. "We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available."

The police department later revealed in a tweet that they had a suspect in mind and were attempting to locate him.