Get Ready to Laugh, Y'all! 'Cause Todd Chrisley's Best Dad Quotes Are Too Funny

They say love is a battlefield and in the Chrisley family it can definitely be bloody, brutal and end with a few tears and low blows.

When all is said and done however, Todd Chrisley is the leader of the pack, will command his troops and win the war...no matter what the cost.

Throughout the past six seasons of the USA Network reality series Chrisley Knows Best, we've come to know and love the outrageous Chrisley clan and no one is more outspoken and funny than dad, Todd.

Since today is the patriarch of the southern family's birthday—he's turning 50 years old—what better way to honor him than by taking a look back at all of his most honest and wild quotes either about his children or towards them?

Trust us, there have been some sassy, intense and even wise words to come out of Papa Chrisley's mouth over the past few years and each and every quote should be remembered.

Check out our personal favorites below!