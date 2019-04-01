Justin Bieber's April Fools' Day Prank Has Fans Wondering If Hailey Is Pregnant

The day that people either love or hate is finally here.

April Fools' Day has finally rolled around and some celebs are getting in their laughs while they can. Thousands of fans woke up on Monday morning to find that stars like Jennifer Garnerand Tom Brady are trying to pull a fast one on them. Some people, like Jen, got particularly creative with their pranks, while others tried to do the age-old pregnancy announcement.

Justin Bieber happens to be one of those stars. Shared to his Instagram on Monday afternoon was a suspect-looking photo of a sonogram. The photo was left caption-less, but people knew it was a fake when his wife Hailey Bieber commented, "Very funny..." Plus, the baby was way too big for people to believe Hailey could be hiding a bump that big and a Google search would reveal that the photo is indeed a fake.