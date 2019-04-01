Did Issa Rae Just Address Her Rumored Engagement to Louis Diame?

Issa Rae has yet to confirm her engagement to longtime love Louis Diame, but that's not stopping the world from speculating.

Rumors about the Insecure actress' relationship status recently surfaced on Instagram Stories when she showed her support for a "cruelty-free makeup industry" with Covergirl. While posing for a selfie, fans couldn't help but spot a gorgeous diamond ring on that finger. Adding fuel to the engagement rumors, Rae was spotted with a diamond on her ring finger on her new Essence cover.

While appearing on Monday's episode of The View, Rae brushed off the speculation surrounding the cover, saying with a laugh, "I've got a lot of rings on my finger. I wear jewelry, you know?"