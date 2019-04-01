Did Issa Rae Just Address Her Rumored Engagement to Louis Diame?

Amanda Edwards/WireImage
Issa Rae has yet to confirm her engagement to longtime love Louis Diame, but that's not stopping the world from speculating.
Rumors about the Insecure actress' relationship status recently surfaced on Instagram Stories when she showed her support for a "cruelty-free makeup industry" with Covergirl. While posing for a selfie, fans couldn't help but spot a gorgeous diamond ring on that finger. Adding fuel to the engagement rumors, Rae was spotted with a diamond on her ring finger on her new Essence cover.
While appearing on Monday's episode of The View, Rae brushed off the speculation surrounding the cover, saying with a laugh, "I've got a lot of rings on my finger. I wear jewelry, you know?"
Over the weekend, Rae's co-stars Jay Ellis and Yvonne Orji appeared to confirm the engagement news while attending the 2019 NAACP Image Awards.
"We're very excited for her," Orji shared with Entertainment Tonight, with Ellis adding, "We all found out in different ways because we're all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways."
On Monday, Rae took to Twitter to seemingly address all of the speculation, writing, "Oh wow, I don't want this."
Instagram
And for the record, the A-list star went ringless at the 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica back in January further proving this is a new piece of bling.
In recent interviews, Rae has tried her best to remain mum on her personal life. While appearing in the March 2018 issue of Vogue, the actress waved away the question when asked if she is dating.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"I don't want any input," she shared with the publication. "As a writer, you put everything on the table. I'll take input on kids if I'm going to have kids. How do I not kill the kids? Work? Give me the input. Any other aspect of my life? Give me the input. But who I'm f--king? No, I don't need input. I'm good."
She reiterated that mindset in an interview with Marie Claire.
"I get so much feedback about everything," she shared. "The one thing I don't need feedback on is who I'm sleeping with."
But during a fun chat with GQ back in May 2018, the creator of Insecure was happy to share her dating advice for men. Spoiler alert: You have to keep it real.
"The best way to ask me out is be straight forward. I don't want, 'Hey do you want to go out for coffee' or "Hey do you want to go out for dinner' because people do that all the time [in this industry] so I need to clearly know what you mean," she explained.
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM