Ross Butler Joins To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel as BFF to Noah Centineo

Noah Centineo has a new To All the Boys I've Loved Before best friend: 13 Reasons Why star—and real-life pal—Ross Butler.

Netflix confirmed Butler, who plays Zach Dempsey on 13 Reasons Why and originated the role of Reggie on Riverdale, will play Trevor Pike, Peter Kavinsky's best friend in the To All the Boys… sequel. The news of his casting was accompanied with the above photo.

"We're thrilled to announce that the endlessly charming Ross Butler has joined the cast of the To All the Boys sequel as Trevor Pike," producer Matt Kaplan told EW. "His real-life friendship with Noah brings a natural chemistry and great rapport to the set and we can't wait for fans to see this friendship play out onscreen."