NBC's Songland Will "Pull Back the Curtains" and Show How Music Is Made

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 11:02 AM
Get ready for a new kind of music competition series with NBC's Songland. In the new reality show, premiering Tuesday, May 28, Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean, Shane McAnally and a variety of superstar recording artists come together to find the their next hit song from the contestants.
Get a sneak peek at the action above. The guest artists are Jonas Brothers, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, will.i.am, OneRepublic, Kelsea Ballerini, Macklemore, Leona Lewis, Aloe Blacc and Old Dominion.
"Every artist is looking for one thing: That next great song," Legend says in the exclusive sneak peek above.
Songland will give viewers an inside look at the songwriting process. There's one winner per episode, with the prize being having their songs recorded by one of the guest artists.
The new show hails from executive producer Audrey Morrissey, director Ivan Dudynsky, Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart, Chad Hines, and Adam Levine. Josh Gummersall will serve as producer along with Tedder. The concept was devised by Stewart, Morrissey and Dudynsky.
"We're going to pull back the curtains and we're going to show you how music is made," Tedder says in the exclusive preview above.
Songland premieres Tuesday, May 28 on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
