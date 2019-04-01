Watch Giuliana Rancic & Jason Kennedy Steer Zuri Hall Through a Hysterical First Date

Wish you had an enthusiastic pair of romance coaches to talk you through your next high-stakes blind date? Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy have got you covered—as in, they're supervising the whole thing from a van around the corner, stake-out style.

The E! personalities take matchmaking to the next level in this hysterical video featuring Jason and G's E! News pal Zuri Hall and L.A. Chargers tight end Sean Culkin, who've been set up by the likes of Giuliana and Jason. In spite of their hiding spot, the duo's joint approach to date management is about as hands-on as it gets.

"We're gonna be in Zuri's ear," Jason explains before the increasingly funny telephone-type ordeal unfolds. "Whatever we say, she has to say on the date."

He means it literally, too. Minutes later, both hosts are holed up in a classic white surveillance van parked just paces away from the park bench where Zuri and Sean first meet. "I heard you love fishing," says Giuliana into a hand-held microphone.