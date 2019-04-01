Bebe Rexha Gets Candid About Her Sexuality and Dating

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 10:24 AM

Bebe Rexha

Raymond Hall/GC Images

When it comes to matters of the heart, Bebe Rexha is not focused on labels. Instead, she's "big on energies."

That's what she told Nylon as the magazine's April music issue cover girl. While on the topic of gender, the 29-year-old "Girls" songstress got candid about her sexuality. 

"I think I scare men," she told the magazine. "I feel like everyone's scared of me, guys and girls...Because I like to say things, and they're scared I'm going to say something about them. Sometimes I get nervous, and I say stupid things. I'll come off really hard. Guys especially, they can't handle me. I break every guy. I feel like I always have to be—it's terrible to say 'the man' and 'the woman...Isn't it crazy how it's like, 'man,' 'woman.' I wish there were different terms for it." 

Watch

How Bebe Rexha Learned to Love Her Body

For Rexha, it's not about how someone identifies. "If I want to make out with someone, I'll just make out with them," she told Nylon. "I don't care who you are. I'm big on energies."

As for herself, "Sometimes I feel like I'm so masculine in my everyday life," she explained to Nylon. "When I go home, I would like to not have to keep this wall up. Go home and let it all loose. Have somebody take care of me, because I feel like I'm taking care of everyone around me. I would like to be taken care of." "It's really hard," she added. 

Bebe Rexha, Nylon, April 2019

Ramona Rosales

However, don't ask her on a date. "Guys try to take me on dates, and I don't do dates. I don't like being so intimate with people watching," she explained. "I'm the person [who] when I go to a restaurant and someone's on a date... oh my god! I'm the biggest eavesdropper! I start giving everyone at my table the head's up, like, 'They don't like each other, she went into the bathroom.'" 

If you listen to some of her lyrics on "Last Hurrah," it sounds like the two-time Grammy nominee is taking a break from romance altogether. 

"Sometimes, when I write songs, I have to be really careful," she told the magazine.

"I can write them in a moment when I'm not really going through it at that very moment, and then the song comes to life. And this song, it's literally like, 'I'm done with the drinking, I'm done with the smoking/ I'm done with the playing, I'm done with the joking/ I'm done with the ladies, I'm done with the fellas.' And it's, like, me, right now!"

