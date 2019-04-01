Emma Roberts Can't Stop Smiling During Romantic Stroll With Garrett Hedlund

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 10:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Emma Roberts, Garrett Hedlund

TheImageDirect.com

Emma Roberts is taking her new love to the streets!

In case there was any doubt that the actress hadn't moved on from her split with Evan Peters, these photos may just be the proof you need.

Over the weekend, Emma was spotted in New York City holding hands with fellow actor Garrett Hedlund.

Wearing a black wool coat, plaid trousers and black boots, Emma looked stylish as can be while in the Big Apple. As for Garrett, he kept things casual in a denim jacket and black pants.

According to an eyewitness, the duo was spotted on a walk outside a New York hotel around 12 noon local time. They were "smiling and holding hands" and looked "way into each other."

Photos

Celebrity Couples We Admire

The weekend sighting comes after Emma and Evan broke off their engagement shortly after Valentine's Day.

"They have had their ups and downs for a while now and were really trying to make it work," an insider shared with E! News. "Their split was a long time coming."

Ultimately, Emma and Garrett started spending time together in various social settings before turning their friendship into something more.

At the same time, a source warned us that the new relationship isn't anything serious—yet.

"They have gone on a few casual dates and are exploring a relationship, but it is definitely not anything serious yet," our source shared. "Emma is not one to rush into things and is seeing how things pan out."

Fans may recognize Garrett as the star of Netflix's Triple Frontier opposite Ben Affleck and Oscar Isaac. As for Emma, she most recently starred in American Horror Story.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Emma Roberts , Couples , PDA , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nipsey Hussle

Inside the Inspiring Life and Tragic Death of Nipsey Hussle

Ross Butler, To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Ross Butler Joins To All the Boys I've Loved Before Sequel as BFF to Noah Centineo

Nipsey Hussle

How Nipsey Hussle Stood Up to Violence Before His Untimely Death

The Voice, John Legend

The Best Career Advice The Voice Coaches Have Ever Gotten

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris, Hollywood Walk of Fame

Anna Faris Gets Candid About Her Relationship With Chris Pratt After Divorce

Adnan Syed

The Epic Frustrations of The Case Against Adnan Syed: What We Learned and Where We're Left

Songland

NBC's Songland Will "Pull Back the Curtains" and Show How Music Is Made

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.