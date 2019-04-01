Watch Selena Gomez Face a Zombie Invasion in The Dead Don't Die Trailer

Focus Features dropped its trailer for its new movie The Dead Don't Die on Monday, and its cast is so good—it's scary.

Selena Gomez, Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Steve Buscemi and Chloë Sevigny are just a few of the celebrities to appear in the film. The movie also features Tilda Swinton, Caleb Landry Jones, Iggy Pop, RZA, Danny Glover, Rosie Perez, Sara Driver, Carole Kaneand and Tom Waits. Or, as the trailer likes to call them, "the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled."

The movie is set in a small, peaceful town called Centerville. However, things take a freaky turn when zombies start to takeover and prey on its citizens. So, it's up to the local law enforcement—Driver, Murray and Sevigny—to save the day.

The film is written and directed by Jim Jarmusch.