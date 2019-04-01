It's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Moment Everyone Will Be Talking About: Kyle Richards vs. Lisa Vanderpump

So, this is how a friendship crumbles. E! News has your first look at the epic, potentially friendship-ending fight between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It's not going to be pretty, despite the presence of big glasses of wine.

In the preview below, Kyle and Lisa catch up on bike rides and such, but the conversation quickly returns to Puppygate and the fate of Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, a dog Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. The latest twist in Puppygate involves a story on RadarOnline about the dog, which Dorit feels came from LVP herself.

"There's always stories, negative stories," LVP says. Kyle tells her Dorit was "very" upset about the story.

"If you read the article it sounds like it comes from your camp," Kyle says.