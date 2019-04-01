It's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Moment Everyone Will Be Talking About: Kyle Richards vs. Lisa Vanderpump

Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Apr. 1, 2019 10:00 AM
So, this is how a friendship crumbles. E! News has your first look at the epic, potentially friendship-ending fight between Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It's not going to be pretty, despite the presence of big glasses of wine.
In the preview below, Kyle and Lisa catch up on bike rides and such, but the conversation quickly returns to Puppygate and the fate of Lucy Lucy Apple Juice, a dog Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. The latest twist in Puppygate involves a story on RadarOnline about the dog, which Dorit feels came from LVP herself.
"There's always stories, negative stories," LVP says. Kyle tells her Dorit was "very" upset about the story.
"If you read the article it sounds like it comes from your camp," Kyle says.
LVP admits to speaking with TMZ at the Vanderpump Dogs center and put herself on the line about the whole situation. Then the tensions rise.
"You always say when you look at the article, you have to see who benefits, right?" Kyle says. "I'm in a really bad position here…because as your friend I want to say, ‘That is not true! I don't believe that.' But I don't, I don't feel that Ken!"
Would Lisa really go to two separate outlets and refute herself?
"That's what everybody thinks, yes," Kyle says.
It only gets worse from here. Viewers know Kyle ends up getting kicked out of Villa Rosa. Kyle has said previously this was the last time she spoke with LVP.
Also in the episode: newlywed Denise Richards starts nesting instead of honeymooning, Erika Girardi and Lisa Rinna provide moral support to Dorit and Teddi Mellencamp honors her commitments and hosts a charity event for Vanderpump Dogs.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
