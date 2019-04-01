All the Times Pink Shut Down Her Haters With Epic Clapbacks

Through it all, the artist has not been one to bite her tongue. The latest example came over the weekend when Pink fired back at trolls who took issue with a photo she posted while on vacation accidentally featuring her son without bottoms.

The Grammy-winning star is no stranger to social media criticism and her fans are no strangers to her epic comebacks. Not one to mince words, the candid songstress has clapped back at virtually every kind of criticism, from comments about her looks to backlash over her parenting.

"There's something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby's penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn't even notice he took off his swim diaper," she explained. "I deleted it because you're all f--king disgusting. And now I'm turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, And the negativity that you bring to other people's lives. There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh. Here's a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face."

BRENDON THORNE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock Earning Every Minute When it comes to aging, don't take aim at Pink. When one Twitter troll tweeted "Pink looks so old that she should be named purple instead," the star had quite the comeback. "You must be from la," the "Beautiful Trauma" singer replied. "Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I've earned every f--king minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll." The star continued, "I am of the mindset that it's a blessing to grow old. That if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you've laughed a lot. I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I'm alive."

Rob Carr/Getty Images Scoring a Touchdown on a Troll When one critic told the artist she "sucks" after performing the National Anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl, Pink had quite the comeback. "Yeah but at least I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning," she tweeted.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images No Day in the Sun After catching a misleading headline, "Pink's Sydney concert cancelled as she chills in Bryon Beach," the songstress took to social media to set the record straight. "This time, what these parasite paparazzi don't show you, is two doctor visits in Byron on two consecutive days, antibiotics, steroids, Vick's, nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mama gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine," she wrote. The star continued, "You can think whatever you want, it's your right, but I have never taken advantage of any one in my entire life," she wrote. "I have never f--ked off while disrespecting hard working people who spend money to come see me play. I have never phoned in a single tour, I have an impeccable record for not cancelling. I mother with everything I have whilst handling all the rest. The snark in this is unbelievable and makes me long for a nicer world. I'm doing the absolute best I can, and you can believe it or not."

Instagram Defending Dad When her longtime husband Carey Hart was the target of social media criticism over his parenting of their two children, Pink came to his defense. "You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: how often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S--t, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teacher?" she fired back in a comment. "These are bold statements from a social media spectator. I won't even unfollow you. It's not worth the trouble. You sound like a person that could learn something by looking at all of this...Gold bless your perfect path. I have no interest in that myself," Pink concluded. "However, do check in from time to time to let us all know what other teachings you may have for us, oh perfect f--king stranger."

YouTube No More Stepping Aside After Recording Academy president Neil Portnow encouraged women in the industry to "step up," Pink did not hold back as she offered him some context. "Women in music don't need to 'step up'—women have been stepping since the beginning of time. Stepping up, and also stepping aside," Pink wrote on Twitter. "Women owned music this year. They've been killing it. And every year before this." She continued, "When we celebrate and honor the talent and accomplishments of women, and how much women step up every year, against all odds, we show the next generation of women and girls and boys and men what it means to be equal and what it looks like to be fair."