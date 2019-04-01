How The Walking Dead Is Preparing for Danai Gurira's Season 10 Exit

The Walking Dead ended season nine, a season of change, with a big snowstorm—and no significant deaths (those happened the week before).

The AMC drama featured your favorite zombie apocalypse survivors dealing with grief, battling the elements and getting ready for the next big showdown—the Whispers war. But they might not be going to war alone. In a scene, Ezekiel (Khary Payton) used his Hilltop radio to talk with Judith (Cailey Fleming), but after they finished another voice came through asking if anybody was out there. In the comic book series, that voice comes from a woman in the Commonwealth, another community of survivors who have developed a society based around a class system involving jobs from "before" the dead started walking.