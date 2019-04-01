Sophie Turner Reveals How Her Love Story With Joe Jonas Started

Harper’s Bazaar UK/ Richard Phibbs
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have quite the modern romance.
Jonas popped the question to the Game of Thrones star in October 2017 and announced the happy news on social media with a picture of the ring. The two of them have taken their time with the engagement, although they're expected to tie the knot some time later this year in France.
Turner covers the May issue of Harper's Bazaar UK and opened up about the hit HBO show ending as well as mental health and how her relationship with Jonas all began. Like many millennials nowadays, these two can thank social media for bringing them together.
The 23-year-old told the magazine that she and Jonas "have a lot of mutual friends" who had "been trying to introduce us for a long time." She said, "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."
Turner gushed about The Jonas Brothers member and called him "lovely."
"He's just the funniest. You wouldn't expect he's about to turn 30 this year," she explained. "He's the most fun, energetic, positive person I've ever seen."
The Sansa Stark actress gave an example as to how they are the perfect complements for one another.
"I'm pessimistic, so we balance each other out," she continued.
The main detail she gave about their upcoming nuptials is that they are "trying to keep it as low-key as possible." They want it to be "an intimate thing."
It may be safe to say the vibe will be a bit different than Jonas' younger brother Nick Jonas three-day wedding to Priyanka Chopra.
Harper’s Bazaar UK/ Richard Phibbs
2019 is a big year for Turner and not just because of the wedding. Game of Thrones' final season begins on April 14 and many cast members have echoed that it was very difficult and emotional to film. Maisie Williams told Entertainment Weekly, for instance, that there will be "a lot of death this year." The final episode even made Kit Harrington cry.
Turner herself likened it to a personal loss. She told Harper's Bazaar, "I'm just coming to terms with it right now. It's like a death in the family. I'm losing the character I've played so long."
She told Rolling Stone recently that she used to "cry for my character" and really sympathize with Sansa. "The things that girl has gone through are just unbelievable and awful," Turner shared.
But as one credit door closes, another one opens. Turner is starring in Dark Phoenix alongside Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Chastain, James McEvoy, Michael Fassbender, Nicholas Hoult and others in the X-Men franchise movie that's hitting theaters in June.
Turner said she learned a lot of important lessons about mental health while filming Dark Phoenix. "The biggest thing I took away from this movie is what mental health problems can do to family and friends and how people can walk away from you because it's too painful to see," she explained. "I have had a lot of people close to me who have struggled with their mental health, including myself, so it's something I'm really passionate about."
She talked about mental health in her Rolling Stone story as well. "Depression for sure, anxiety, all of those things. I still experience it, but I had therapy, I'm on medication, and I feel so much better," she said. "The fact that I spoke to someone changed my life."
Turner also dealt with a bit of a pay discrepancy with Harrington, but she actually didn't mind. She explained to Harper's, "Kit got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline. And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn't have that many."
She added, "I was like, "You know what…you keep that money."'
The May issue of Harper's Bazaar is on sale on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
