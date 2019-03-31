Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Expecting Baby No. 3

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Mar. 31, 2019 6:31 PM

Michael Phelps, Nicole Phelps

CRYSTAL/PacificCoastNews

Family of five!

Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Phelps are expecting their third child together! The Olympic swimmer announced the exciting baby news on social media on Sunday evening. The 33-year-old athlete took to Instagram to share a photo of sons Boomer Phelps, 2, and Beckett Phelps, 1, along with balloons that spell out "baby."

"#3 on the way!" Michael captioned the sweet photo. "Can't wait to see the journey that this takes us on!!! #luckyman #boyorgirl? #P3."

Nicole also shared the news with her social media followers on Sunday, posting the same picture along with the caption, "Oops we did it again I get to be a mama x3!! #furbabymama x2 #p3 #herewegoagain."

Photos

Every Time Michael Phelps Has Won an Olympic Gold Medal

The parents also announced the news on their sons' Instagram accounts.

"I asked mom for a new baby for Christmas last year and .... well my wish finally came true!!!" Boomer's post reads. "I wonder if I'm gonna have little brother or a little sister? #P3."

While Beckett's announcement post says, "I'm not sure what this means but I was just told I'm promoted to Big Brother!! #P3."

Michael and Nicole welcomed their first child, Boomer, in May 2016. One month later, the couple secretly tied the knot.

The duo's second child, son Beckett, was born just over a year ago in Feb. 2018.

Congratulations to the couple on their growing family!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

