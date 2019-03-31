Grammy-Nominated Rapper Nipsey Hussle Dead at 33

UPDATE: LAPD tweeted on Sunday evening that they are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle. "The suspect in the shooting is described as a male black & LAPD South Bureau Homicide is conducting an investigation to locate him and anyone else involved," the department's official Twitter page wrote. "You can expect the area of Slauson & Crenshaw to be impacted by streets closures & heavy traffic for several hours."

Many people have posted videos on social media showing crowds of people gathering around his store in order to pay their respects.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti offered his condolences to the L.A. native. "Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy," he wrote. "L.A. is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence. My Crisis Response Team is assisting the families coping with shock and grief."

________

The Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed on Sunday, multiple outlets report. He was 33.

According to NBC News, Hussle, whose real name is Ermias Davidson Asghedom, was fatally shot outside of his store The Marathon Clothing in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police tweeted on Sunday afternoon, "At approximately 3:20 pm there was a shooting reported in the area of Slauson Ave and Crenshaw Blvd. 3 victims were transported to a local hospital where one was pronounced deceased."

The tweet continued, "We have no suspect info at this time and will provide more details as they become available."