Elon Musk Just Released a Rap Song About Harambe the Gorilla

Elon Musk has not forgotten about Harambe. That much is clear.

The Tesla CEO dropped a surprise song called "RIP Harambe" on SoundClould under the account name Emo G Records. The album art (if you can call it that?) features Harambe memorialized in some ornate medallion with a crown on top of his head.

At first, Musk did not say much about the song when he announced its debut on Twitter. In a subsequent tweet, however, he wrote, "I'm disappointed that my record label failed."

There's still time! He could be Elon Musk: CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and record producer extraordinaire.

The single "RIP Harambe" is just under two minutes long and is virtually all auto-tune. It memorializes the gorilla and essentially imagines what he would be doing now if he were still alive.