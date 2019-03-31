Omari Hardwick Kisses Beyoncé Twice at NAACP Image Awards and the Beyhive Has Some Thoughts

The Beyhive is not too happy with Power actor Omari Hardwick.

Many of the members think he overstepped his boundaries when he kissed Beyoncé not once but twice on the cheek while embracing her in greeting at the 2019 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday—and near her husband Jay-Z, as seen in a viral fan video. Other fans don't think the actor did anything inappropriate.

Hardwick's rep could not be reached for comment. Beyoncé and Jay-Z have also not addressed the encounter.

"2nd kiss was unnecessary & uncomfortable. Don't do that again," tweeted user @farhana_io. "We women so often get touched, kissed, groped & poked in instances exactly like this (at an event, at work, etc). WE DON'T LIKE IT. It's time to no longer let these moments of discomfort slide."

Some fans targeted Hardwick on his Instagram page, unleashing a swarm of bee emojis and even some threats.