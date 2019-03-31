Cheryl Burke Celebrates at Bridal Shower Hosted by Maid of Honor Leah Remini

It's bridal showering with the stars!

On Saturday, Dancing With the Stars alum Cheryl Burke celebrated her upcoming nuptials to Matthew Lawrence at a bridal shower thrown by her maid of honor, actress Leah Remini.

Burke, 34, wore a strapless white over-the-knee Romona Keveza wedding dress with a sweetheart neckline and a long tulle overlay to the event.

"My bride to be @cherylburke!" Remini, 48, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo. "So honored to be your matron of honor. I am so happy for you and @matthewlawrence. Looking forward to being part of your next chapter... to be continued... Thank you to all who came and celebrated her!"