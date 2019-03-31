American Idol Reveals the Top 20

ABC
by Lauren Piester | Sun., Mar. 31, 2019 8:00 PM
ABC
American Idol has found its finalists.
Tonight, the top 40 performed solo in Hawaii and were narrowed down to the top 20, who will now perform in front of a live audience in Los Angeles starting with tomorrow night's show, meaning this is where the competition really gets intense.
Some standouts in the top 20 include Alejandro Aranda, who blew the judges away with his guitar-playing skills, along with 90 Day Fiance star Evelyn Cormier. The quirky Eddie Island also made it to the top 20, along with Laci Kaye Booth, who made an impression in the very first episode of the season.
Unfortunatley, some early standouts didn't quite make it through, including Nick Townsend, Shayy, and Myra Tran.
Scroll down to see the entire list of contestants advancing to the next round!
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Phoenix, AZ
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Livingston, TX
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Catonsville, MD
Article continues below
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Sugar Land, TX
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Kennesaw, GA
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Livingston, LA
Article continues below
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Pomona, CA
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Fremont, CA
ABC/Eric McCandless
From NYC
Article continues below
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Mabank, TX
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Birmingham, AL
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Baltimore, MD
Article continues below
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Boise, ID
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Tampa, FL
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Modesto, CA
Article continues below
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Orlando, FL
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Claremont, NH
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Nashville, TN
Article continues below
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Atlanta, GA
ABC/Eric McCandless
From Cohoes, NY
American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
It Didn't Even Have to End That Way: Secrets About the How I Met Your Mother Series Finale You Probably Forgot
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?