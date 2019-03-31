American Idol Reveals the Top 20

American Idol has found its finalists.

Tonight, the top 40 performed solo in Hawaii and were narrowed down to the top 20, who will now perform in front of a live audience in Los Angeles starting with tomorrow night's show, meaning this is where the competition really gets intense.

Some standouts in the top 20 include Alejandro Aranda, who blew the judges away with his guitar-playing skills, along with 90 Day Fiance star Evelyn Cormier. The quirky Eddie Island also made it to the top 20, along with Laci Kaye Booth, who made an impression in the very first episode of the season.

Unfortunatley, some early standouts didn't quite make it through, including Nick Townsend, Shayy, and Myra Tran.