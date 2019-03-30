Chrissy Teigen Gets Real About "Coming to Terms" With Her Weight

Chrissy Teigen is no amateur when it comes to clapping back at negative social media comments.

She's been shamed about her body, her parenting, her breastfeeding (or lack thereof in one instance) and so much more. But she's always come back swinging with an even better comment. C'mon, she's the Queen of Twitter, too.

Teigen repertoire extends beyond being a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, host of Lip Sync Battle and mother to Luna Stephens and Miles Stephens. She's also the author of the best-selling cookbook Cravings and tends to make the rest of her followers feel just that when she posts Instagram and Twitter videos of her many recipes and food experiments.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old got real with her 11 million Twitter followers about her current weight and her "new normal."