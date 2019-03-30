Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Have a Family Fun Day at Yankees Game

Play ball!

Alex Rodriguez is ecstatic Major League Baseball is finally in season again and on Saturday, two days after opening day 2019, the retired New York Yankees star player returned to his former home of Yankee Stadium on Saturday with his family in tow—his daughter Natasha and Ella, his fiancée Jennifer Lopez and her twins, Max and Emme. Joining them was J.Lo's producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas.

The group watched the Yankees take on the Baltimore Orioles from the best seats—located in the front row behind home plate.

"A perfect Saturday afternoon. Family. Friends. And a game at @yankees Stadium! #PinstripePride#NYC #BronxBombers#HomeSweetHome @mlb @jlo @egt239," A-Rod wrote on Instagram, alongside a selfie of him with his family.