Kylie Jenner Weighs in on Jordyn Woods Lip Kit Price Cut and ''Self-Made Billionaire'' Title

Kylie released her first Lip Kits, her signature product, in late 2015 as a test line and established her company's name months later. In 2018, she signed a distribution deal with beauty retailer Ulta and products hit its shelves over the holiday season. According to Forbes, this helped Kylie Cosmetics' revenue increase by 9% that year, reaching an estimated $360 million.

In March, the magazine estimated again that Kylie Cosmetics is worth "at least" $900 million, and dubbed Kylie the "youngest self-made billionaire ever."

This title was met with a large degree of skepticism among many, who note that Kylie was born into a rich and influential family.

"There's really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth," she told Interview Germany in comments published last week. "That is the category that I fall under. Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100% of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited… and I am very proud of that."

In her interview with the New York Times, Kylie said, "I can't say I've done it by myself. If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform."