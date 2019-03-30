Kylie Jenner Weighs in on Jordyn Woods Lip Kit Price Cut and ''Self-Made Billionaire'' Title

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 12:21 PM
Last month, days after it was reported that Tristan Thompson had allegedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's bestie Jordyn Woods, fans noticed that Kylie's "Jordy" lip kit's price on her Kylie Cosmetics website was slashed from $27 to $13.50.
In comments made to the New York Times, posted on Saturday, Kylie says she was unaware about the discount and called an employee when she found out about it, adding that the item had been put on sale a couple of weeks beforehand as her company switched from white to black packaging.
"That is just not my character. I would never do something like that and when I saw it, I was like, thrown back," Kylie told the newspaper. "Jordyn knows I didn't actually put it on sale."
Jordyn has not responded to the reality star's remarks. Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family cut ties with her amid the scandal, which spurred Khloe and Tristan, who share a daughter, to break up. Jordyn later said on her family friend Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk that Tristan had kissed her at a party but that they had not had sex.
Meanwhile, the "Jordy' lip kit is currently sold out.
Last July, Forbes featured Kylie on the cover of its "Richest Self-Made Women" issue and ranked her No. 27 on the list, with an estimated $900 million fortune. Jordyn accompanied the reality star and her then-baby daughter Stormi as she stepped out to buy copies of the magazine.
Noa Griffel/BFA.com
Kylie released her first Lip Kits, her signature product, in late 2015 as a test line and established her company's name months later. In 2018, she signed a distribution deal with beauty retailer Ulta and products hit its shelves over the holiday season. According to Forbes, this helped Kylie Cosmetics' revenue increase by 9% that year, reaching an estimated $360 million.
In March, the magazine estimated again that Kylie Cosmetics is worth "at least" $900 million, and dubbed Kylie the "youngest self-made billionaire ever."
This title was met with a large degree of skepticism among many, who note that Kylie was born into a rich and influential family.
"There's really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth," she told Interview Germany in comments published last week. "That is the category that I fall under. Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100% of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited… and I am very proud of that."
In her interview with the New York Times, Kylie said, "I can't say I've done it by myself. If they're just talking finances, technically, yes, I don't have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform."
