Kelly Ripa Pays Tribute to "Finest Man" Mark Consuelos on His 48th Birthday

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 11:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos

Rob Kim/Getty Images

Happy birthday, Mark Consuelos!

The Riverdale actor turned 48 on Saturday and received a sweet birthday tribute from his wife, Kelly Ripa.

The LIVE With Kelly and Ryan co-host, also 48, posted on her Instagram page a slideshow of photos of her husband, including images of him with their family, set to Jake Shears' 2018 song "Mississippi Delta (I'm Your Man)." The fan-favorite couple are parents to three children—Michael Consuelos, 21, Lola Consuelos, 17, and Joaquin Consuelos, 16.

"Happy birthday to the finest man!" Kelly wrote. "You are our heart and soul and rock and roll @instasuelos ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Photos

Kelly Ripa's Family Christmas Photos

"Thank you❤️❤️❤️❤️," Mark replied.

"The best!" Joaquin commented.

Michael responded with a crown emoji.

 

Mark's Riverdale co-star Skeet Ulrich commented, "Happy Birthday!! Another wiser another year stronger."

Actresses Sarah Michelle GellarDebi MazarPriyanka Chopra and Faith Ford, who starred with Kelly on the sitcom Hope & Faith, also wished Mark a happy birthday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kelly Ripa , Mark Consuelos , Birthdays , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, NYFW 2016

Kylie Jenner Weighs in on Jordyn Woods Lip Kit Price Cut and ''Self-Made Billionaire'' Title

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Kids, St Patrick's Day 2018

Dean McDermott Fires Back at Trolls for Mom Shaming Tori Spelling Over Kids' Snack

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Instagram

Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy White Outfit on Vacation and Travis Scott Definitely Approves

Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett Skips NAACP Image Awards and Loses in His Category After Charges Are Dropped

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson Pays Tribute to Her Son in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Speech

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli

Lori Loughlin Photographed for the First Time Amid College Admissions Scandal

Celine Dion Birthday, Best Looks

Our Hearts Will Go on and on Forever for Céline Dion and Her Impeccable Style

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.