Kylie Jenner Wears Sexy White Outfit on Vacation and Travis Scott Definitely Approves

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 10:07 AM

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is showcasing a sexy look while on a romantic getaway with beau Travis Scott.

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram page on Friday night photos of herself posing in a sheer white Jacquemus spring 2019 Ready-to-Wear calf-length dress, opened to reveal a matching bikini top.

"Brb on vacation wearing my favorite new lip kit EXTRAORDINARY available now on KylieCosmetics.com," she wrote.

Travis definitely approved of her look, commenting with seven lightning bolt emojis, eight queen emojis, a panting emoji, a fire emoji and a blue butterfly emoji.

Kylie's sisters also praised her style.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Instagram

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

"So pretttttyyyyy ❤️❤️❤️," wrote Kim Kardashian.

"Wow!! Wowwwww!!! Wowwww!!!!!" Khloe Kardashian said.

Travis is on a break from his Astroworld tour. He and Kylie are vacationing in Mexico and arrived there a few days ago, E! News has learned.

On Friday night, he posted on his Instagram page a photo of him embracing Kylie. 

It is unclear if they brought with them their daughter Stormi Webster, 1, who is not pictured with Kylie in her photos. However, Travis did post a photo of one of the toddler's toys, a colorful toy car bearing the words "Stormi World" and "Wish You Were Here."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on Sunday at 9/8c only on E!

Check out our new Keeping Up With the Kardashian channel on YouTube for show clips, recap videos and more!

