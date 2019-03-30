Janet Jackson Pays Tribute to Her Son in Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Speech

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 30, 2019 8:27 AM

Janet Jackson

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Janet Jackson paid tribute to her son Eissa Al Mana as she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday.

The 2-year-old boy is the 52-year-old pop queen's only child. His father is her ex, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana

"He wakes me up every single morning singing his own little melodies. He's only two, you guys," Janet told the crowd at Brooklyn's Barclays Center. "I want you to know that you are my heart, you are my life, and you have shown me the meaning of real unconditional love."

According to USA Today, Janet also thanked her fans, her producers, choreographers such as Paula Abdul, her late father Joe Jackson and her brothers, whose group the Jackson 5 was inducted into the Rock Hall in 1997.

"As the youngest in the family, I was determined to make it on my own. I wanted to stand on my own two feet," Janet said. "But never in a million years did I expect to follow in their footsteps. Tonight, your baby sister has."

She did not name any of her brothers, including the late Michael Jackson, who has been making headlines in recent weeks over a shocking new documentary, Leaving Neverland, which details resurfaced allegations of child sex abuse.

Other stars inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday included Def Leppard, The Cure, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, and The Zombies.

