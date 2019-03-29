Stevie Nicks Accidentally Refers to Harry Styles as NSYNC Member at Hall of Fame Ceremony

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks are making headlines for the funniest reasons.
On Friday night, the One Direction and Fleetwood Mac singers had the crowd experiencing a vast range of emotions while talking on stage. Styles kicked off the roller coaster of reactions when he introduced the "Dreams" singer in some all-too familiar terms that had audience members scratching their heads. "She is everything you have ever wanted in a lady, in a lover and in a friend," the 25-year-old declared. "Stephanie Nicks, I love you, we all do, and that is true, Stevie."
How Harry Styles knows about Stevie Nicks' role as a lover, we may never know.
One thing that is for sure, is that the Brit is a member of One Direction and not NSYNC. The 70-year-old made the simple mistake when she thanked Harry for doing the honor of inducting her into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "When he decided to make a solo record from NSYNC — sorry, not NSYNC," she said, quickly realizing her mistake. "I'm never going to live that one down, I know."