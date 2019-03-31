See Kim Kardashian Sit Down With Kanye West's Estranged Friend After Twitter Beef on KUWTK

Kim Kardashian knows where her loyalties lie.
On Sunday's season 16 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the veteran E! personality found herself rallying around husband Kanye West amid his estrangement with a former friend. In an unexpected turn of events, the "Wouldn't Leave" rapper joined the businesswoman for a confessional to weigh in on this and other matters. While Kanye has appeared on previous seasons of KUWTK in the background, this is the first time he's joined Kim for a confessional.
"This is my first time doing this," West quipped to the camera. "I'm not actually attempting to do good."
According to Ye, he felt inspired to film an interview after seeing something similar in the movie The Incredibles. "It starts off with the interviews! The superheroes are giving interviews," Kim's husband added. "The wife got a big butt and I just see our life becoming more and more and more like The Incredibles until we can finally fly."
Of course, it was only right that Kanye joined Kim for a confessional as the twosome also announced their baby no. 4 plans in the premiere.
"We have an announcement to make," the KKW Beauty boss noted to her family at dinner. "We're having a baby. We're having a boy."
Understandably, the Kardashians were elated over Kim and Kanye's baby news and they all uttered congratulatory words. A "very happy" Kim felt a fourth child would balance things out, especially, with son Saint West being her current favorite. While Kanye urged his spouse to avoid declaring a favorite, she defended "it's reality."
"I think it changes, it's reality," the Kardashian-West matriarch explained. "I was my mom's favorite for a good decade and now it's Kylie."
After urging the extended family to not say anything, Kim realized oldest North West might be the family's leak. "A mom at school texts me and goes, 'Congrats! I heard you're having a baby brother,'" Kim admitted to Kylie Jenner. "And she goes, 'Yeah! North is going around saying she finally has a baby brother so Saint won't bother her anymore.'"
Nonetheless, it was the first born West child that accompanied Kim and Kanye to Chicago. Even though Kanye was in the Windy City for business, Kim felt it was important for North to see where the celebrated music maker came from.
However, this meant the Wests needed a favor from estranged friend Rhymefest. Apparently, after taking sole responsibility of Donda's House, Rhymefest tweeted some unfavorable things about the "Famous" artist…and Kim clapped back online.
Despite Kim's negative stance against Rhymefest, Kanye encouraged the E! personality to forgive and move on from the drama. Thus, months later, Kim joined Kanye and Rhymefest for a sit down.
"Kanye is from a village and the village was feeling like our dear brother, you know what I'm saying? Turned his back on the village," the hip hop artist and philanthropist expressed to the Wests. "And so, I struck out."
While the KUWTK star understood the 41-year-old artist's point, she reminded the close friend that this could've been handled better in private. After hearing Kim and Kanye's side to everything, Rhymefest acknowledged that he "could've reacted better."
"I just think that everyone should communicate to each other and not on social media," Kim concluded. "I think you just get so much more done if you have a conversation."
See everything that went down on this week's episode, including footage from Khloe Kardashian and newly-single Kourtney Kardashian's Palm Springs getaway, in the recap video above! And for more KUWTK videos head to our YouTube channel.
