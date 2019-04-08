How Jenna Bush Hager Became Kathie Lee Gifford's Perfect Today Replacement

Anything can happen on live TV.

Jenna Bush Hager was reminded of that all too real phrase one morning around 10 a.m. when she was co-hosting Today's fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford.

While she was reliving her kids-free getaway to Mexico with husband Henry Hager, Jenna was innocently interrupted by her two children Poppy and Mila.

"Mama has a cat!" Poppy began to repeat from the audience as cameras rolled. "Mama has a cat!"

"I brought them because they were off of school and I wanted them to come but this was a terrible idea," Jenna shared as Kathie Lee joined the audience in laughing hysterically. "I don't even have a cat anymore."