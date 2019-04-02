2019 Webby Awards Nominations: The Complete List

The 2019 Webby Awards has announced this year's group of nominees.

Among those selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences are celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen Curry, Stephen Colbert and more.

"With all that's going on across the internet it can be easy to miss the bright spots—so we are especially excited to elevate the companies and individuals who are harnessing the internet to make great work, inspire people, and improve the world," said Claire Graves, Executive Director of The Webby Awards, in a press release. "The 23rd Annual Webby Nominees are leading the charge on creating the kind of Internet we want."

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 23 and celebrated at a star-studded event hosted by Jenny Slate on Monday, May 13 in New York City. Good luck, and check out the complete list of nominations below!