Prince Royce Marries Shadowhunters Star Emeraude Toubia in Secret Ceremony

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Mar. 29, 2019 3:03 PM

Prince Royce Wedding, People Magazine En Espa&amp;ntilde;ol

Prince Royce officially married his princess Emeraude Toubia in a fairy tale secret wedding.

The singer-songwriter and Shadowhunters star wed in an "intimate and ultra-private" wedding in the heart of Mexico, according to People en Español. Prince Royce, whose real name is Geoffrey Royce Rojas, shared the breathtaking cover on his Instagram. "We want to share this moment with all of you, especially with our fans," the singer shares in his native Spanish.

In the first photos from the wedding, Emeraude wears a gorgeous lace wedding dress that features an intricately detailed strapless bodice. The floral details delicately flow down the bodice to a voluminous padding of tulle. To compliment her bare shoulders, the actress opted to forego a necklace, instead letting her brown curls flow free. Her final touch, which was rather fitting for her wedding to Prince Royce, was a diamond and pearl tiara and matching earrings. 

Photos

2019 Celebrity Weddings

Prince Royce complimented her classy look with a matching suit and tie. 

Their wedding photos are just one of the few moments that the dynamic duo have let fans take a glimpse into their ultra-private lives. Though the pair has dated for over eight years, they didn't confirm their relationship until 2016. Moreover, fans didn't even know that Prince Royce and Esmeraude were engaged until they saw the wedding photos. 

Congratulations to the newlyweds!

