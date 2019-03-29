Tom Hanks Is Rita Wilson's Biggest Cheerleader at Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Tom Hanks could not look prouder of his wife Rita Wilson as she was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

The Oscar-winning actor sat in a front row at the ceremony along with the actress and singer-songwriter, his daughter Elizabeth Hanks, 36, and his and Wilson's sons Truman Hanks, 23, and Chet Hanks, 28, who held his young daughter Michaiah in his lap. Tom's son Colin Hanks, 41, was not spotted.

Tom, who received his own Hollywood star in 1992, clapped loudly as Rita was welcomed to the podium, then joined her to give a speech.

Tom praised his wife over her acting career, noting how she started out with roles on shows like The Brady Bunch and went on to appear in movies and also suggest the two co-produce the films My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Mamma Mia!, both of which were big box office hits.

"The lesson here is that Rita Wilson knows what she is doing," Tom said. "Her instincts are wicked sharp."